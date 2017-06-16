Airing on Sportsman Channel June 17th, a Father's Day Tribute - Documentary Film "A Season to Remember with Billy Kats"

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2017 --"A Season to Remember is about a father and son passing on a tradition. It follows Kats from Canada, hunting and fishing for walleye, black bear and muskies, to hunting white-tailed deer in Illinois. It visually integrates decades-old film of trips with his father, George, to Canada and strong scenes shot in British Columbia of jellyfish and black bears fishing. It is the story of a father and son and a lesson well learned."



- Dale Bowman, Chicago Sun-Times



About Sportsman Channel

Launched in 2003, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman HD is a television and digital media company fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of Americans. A division of Outdoor Sportsman Group, Sportsman Channel delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Sportsman Channel embraces the attitude of "Red, Wild & Blue America" – where the American Spirit and Great Outdoors are celebrated in equal measure.



Stay connected to Sportsman Channel online at http://www.thesportsmanchannel.com



About Billy Kats

Billy Katsigiannis grew up like many of us catching tadpoles, fish, and the occasional squirrel. As he grew not only in life, but in his love for the outdoors, there was one constant; his father. George V. Katsigiannis shared his passion as a sportsman with his son and took Billy under his caring wing and taught him, mentored him, and instilled in him the ways of his father before him and passed down the tradition, knowledge, respect, and ethics that all outdoorsman should have. Their bond was inseparable in life and they spent many amazing adventures together spanning from The Arctic to Africa. The seed that George cultivated grew into a young man and now a father himself. As we all know, life is fleeting, and, Billy tragically lost his father ten years ago. This loss has inspired Billy with a passion to continue his fathers legacy and further continue the tradition of hunting and the outdoors for future generations through the films he is now producing.



For more information please visit http://www.BillyKats.com