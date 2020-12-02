AirPop Launches Award-Winning Original and Active Masks in the U.S. and Canada

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2020 --AirPop today announced the availability of the company's flagship masks - the Original and the Active - for U.S. and Canadian consumers. Made with cutting-edge fabrics and AirPop's patented 3D Air Dome design, these reusable masks are durable, lightweight, comfortable and stylish. The Original is made for everyday use while the Active is ideal for aerobic activity like running or cycling. Named a World Changing Idea finalist by Fast Company Magazine in 2018, the Original and Active masks have been celebrated with design awards including a Red Dot product design award, an IF Design Award in 2017, Japan's Good Design Award, an IDSA Design award and a Core77 Design Awards 2018.



"We are very excited to launch the Original and Active masks to U.S. and Canadian consumers. These two products embody the AirPop mission - enabling people to take control of their respiratory freedom through science, innovation and technology," said Chris Hosmer, Founder, AirPop. "We believe that breathing freely is a human right - in 2012 my two year-old daughter, who was born in Shanghai, suffered an acute and sustained respiratory reaction to noxious air. This personal experience led me to found AirPop in 2015 to advance respiratory protection through innovative consumer products designed to put performance first for everyday use as well as active outdoor activities."



The AirPop Original and Active reusable/washable masks feature disposable, snap-in filters that block 99.97 PM0.3, including dust, bacteria, and viral matter, and deliver up to 40 hours of use. Both the Original and Active models feature AirPop's patented 3D Air Dome design that creates a canopy of clean air and balanced air circulation for the wearer, resulting in better breathability and wearability. The Adaptive Soft Touch Seal with an articulating top layer on both masks helps to achieve the perfect fit and can be adjusted to accommodate larger sizes and also creates a flexible seal around the critical nose bridge area. This helps to enhance comfort and significantly reduces fogging for wearers of glasses/eye protection. Additionally, the masks are made with cutting-edge fabrics that deliver strength and flexibility while remaining lightweight and easy to clean. All materials used to create the unique replaceable filter system have been rigorously tested to meet US & European ASTM F2100 & EN 14683:2019 performance standards for filtration efficiency, breathability and fluid resistance.



About the Original

For everyday use including travel and traversing around the city, the Original mask is stylish, comfortable and offers best-in-class defense against airborne threats. Made from engineered softshell microfiber to help create a perfect feel for the face. 300+ Micro-apertures evenly channel air to nose and mouth ensuring optimal heat and moisture exchange for delivering market leading comfort.



- Available in Black, Beige and Charcoal

- Replaceable filter insert with 40 hours use

- Adjustable earloops

- Materials: Microfiber, polyester, PP and TPE

- Original priced at $59.99 (Washable Outer Shell and 4 filters included), 4-Pack Filter Refill priced at $24.99



About the Active

Designed to move with you. Engineered Airknit delivers advanced comfort, superior breathability and lightweight protection. Made from a specialized soft knit structure and designed with performance pores to channel airflow from outside in, the mask optimizes the breathing experience when doing heightened aerobic activity like running or cycling.



- Available in Black Green, Yellow Black and Grey White

- Replaceable filter insert with 40 hours use

- Adjustable earloops

- Materials: Jacquard knit, polyester, PP and TPE

- Original priced at $69.99 (Washable Outer Shell and 4 filters included), 4-Pack Filter Refill priced at $24.99



Availability

You can find all AirPop masks at Amazon.com or the AirPop website (www.airpophealth.com).

For affiliate inquiries please contact nicole@urbanista.com



About AirPop

AirPop is the world's first Air Wearables company. Since 2015, the company has harnessed filtration science and technology to build high-performance products that deliver unrivaled comfort and breathability for millions of people worldwide. AirPop masks deliver superior performance by solving three critical issues: fit, filtration and breathability. The revolutionary mask design includes a patented seal ensuring a secure fit, while the 3D Air Dome increases airflow for better breathability and comfort. Furthermore, AirPop masks combine a 4-layer filter material to create a barrier down to 0.3 microns, and their filters deliver greater than 99% effectiveness. For more information visit: www.airpophealth.com.