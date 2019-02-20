Airport Parking Company to Gain Back Travelers Lost to Ride-Sharing Services

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --On Air Parking is working on a plan to gain back travelers who have resigned to taking an Uber or Lyft to get to the airport. Through its cheap near-airport parking deals, the San Francisco-based company is enabling travelers to park at premium locations near the airport for a fraction of the cost.



"We think we're coming into the market at a very crucial time," said CEO Patrick Murray. "Travelers are always searching for ways to save money. And for the longest time, parking seemed like a fixed cost, at least up until ride-sharing services came."



"Now we're presenting travelers who happen to be car owners a cheaper option. They can park in one of our partner facilities and then ride a free shuttle to the airport. It's cheap and simple as that."



According to Murray, the surge in the popularity of ride-sharing services to go to the airport shouldn't come as a surprise. Compared to on-site parking, ride-sharing is cheaper and more convenient. This explains why airports saw a significant drop in revenues generated by parking — travelers are avoiding paying for parking.



The serial entrepreneur, who was named by the National Parking Association's as one of its 40 under 40 in 2016, sees the trend of booking ride-sharing services to go to the airport persisting.



"Travelers could end up bearing the brunt of higher fees levied on off-site parking providers by airport authorities," said Murray.



Recently, at the DFW Airport, off-site parking providers warned they will pass on the additional fees levied on them to travelers. As such, travelers may soon find themselves paying more for parking, which can lead to increased demand for ride-sharing cars in the streets. With more cars on the road, travelers should anticipate worsening traffic conditions.



It's a whole cycle that Murray hopes to stop with his company's airport parking deals.



Murray explains the only way they can sell airport parking to travelers at the 'lowest price possible' is by selling it unbranded. "We have the cheapest rates online," said Murray. "And if you're not pleased with the facility you were partnered with, you can just cancel and get a refund."



"Of course, our partner parking providers benefit too. They sell out on their inventory much faster. Now isn't that a win-win for everyone involved?"



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.