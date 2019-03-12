Airport Parking Reservation Company OnAirParking.com Unveils $100K Yearly Pass for Exclusive Parking Space in Manhattan

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2019 --On Air Parking has recently unveiled its latest product, this time for its well-heeled clientele of travelers and city parking users—a yearly parking pass for $100,000. The company rolled out the yearly pass for its location in Lenox Hill in Upper East Side, New York for now but plans to bring the scheme across the country at a later date. Aside from 24/7 access to the parking facility, the yearly pass grants the buyer a couple of other perks. Among them a painted picture on the wall in front of the parking space with their name on it.



"We're serious about this," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "If you're tired of searching for parking in New York and getting your space stolen even when you have someone holding it for you, this yearly pass is for you. Only you will be able to park there."



Murray revealed that his company is hoping to sell the yearly pass to Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin following the latter's arrest last November due to a dispute over parking space in Manhattan.



"It's no coincidence we chose Lenox Hill as our first location for the parking pass," said Murray. "It's just a couple of miles away from where the Alec Baldwin parking dispute happened."



Murray added they are selling only one parking pass at the moment, hence the $100,000 price tag and will not hold it for Mr. Baldwin. Should someone else show interest, he said his company will happily sell it to that customer.



On Air Parking sells parking in Lenox Hill for only $9.99/day. The deal may be cancelled any time.



"We're known for our cheap airport parking deals but that doesn't mean we can't be both the cheapest and most expensive, right?" said Murray. "To the right customer, this yearly pass could be the answer to their parking problems."



