Airport Transportation Services with Transekur

Transekur provides various transportation services throughout the country of the Dominican Republic. In a country that has several major highways connecting to major towns and cities, and being an island heavily traveled by executives, tourists, and residents, the need for private aerial service was in high demand.



All in all, the Dominican Republic was in need of a reputable transportation service, which is when Transekur was established to better serve residents and tourists in the country.



About Transekur

Transekur is dedicated to providing private transportation services - from limo services to airports - in the Dominican Republic for a flat fee. Transekur's base rates include a private chauffeur, bilingual drivers, personal security (bodyguards) who are available 24/7 or as needed. This private transportation service is highly recommended for visitors and tourists who want to see the city and its surroundings but with the safety and security of a private transportation system.



Transekur also provides every customer and client with topnotch service that meets quality standards. It is the team's promise to customers to adhere and remain compliant to the customer service standard during every trip without any exceptions.



Transekur Airport Transportation Services in the Dominican Republic. One of the types of private transportation services provided by Transekur that the team is proud of, is their private air transport services. The airport service by Transekur is the best private airport service available because they provide top-of-the-line cars, professional and bilingual pilots and operators, and they offer competitive prices that is comparable to the high level of service provided. In fact, Transekur is known as the finest executive and VIP transportation company in the Dominican Republic.



The aerial service offered by Transekur is also the best and the most well known simply due to the fact that they have access to all of the major operators and the largest networks of luxury flights in the country. The teams at Transekur can also arrange access for any type of airplane, including charter flights to any destination in the country or the world. Transekur also guarantees fast turnaround times for getting passengers to their final destinations.



For example, charter flights can be selected to and from any of the following airports in the Dominican Republic:



- Santo Domingo Las Americas International (SDQ, MDSD)

- Santo Domingo Joaquin Balaguer – La Isabela International Airport (JBQ, MDJB)

- Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ, MDPC)

- La Romana International Airport (LRM, MDLR)

- Puerto Plata Gregorio Luperon International Airport (POP, MDPP)

- Cibao International Airport (STI, MDST)

- Catey International Airport (CTY, MDCY)

- Maria Montez International Barahona (MDBH)



Visit this site here to learn more about the transportation services provided by Transekur.



For more information on private transportation services in the Dominican Republic, tours, and/ or for a custom itinerary with detailed information on air and/ or ground transportation to and from or within the country, Email or call us today. Be sure to also follow us on Twitter at @Transekurdr.