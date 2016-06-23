Aiseesoft Announces the Release of Free AVI Player for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2016 --AVI Player for Mac is designed to play any video losslessly in up to HD/4K quality and audio file with Dolby TrueHD on Mac.



Hong Kong, China, June 23, 2016 - To show appreciation to users, Aiseesoft today announces the release of Free AVI Player for Mac. AVI Player for Mac supports playing any digital video with standard definition, high definition and 4K smoothly. It also plays any audio files with codec of DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD losslessly.



Key functions of AVI Player for Mac



- Play popular AVI, MP4, MOV, WMV, FLV, M4V and more video smoothly.

- Play any FLAC, AAC, AC3, MP3, OGG, WAV, WMA and more audio files losslessly

- Support playing 1080p HD even 4K video with lossless quality.

- Play audio file with keeping DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD quality.

- Enjoy 3D movies like at-home theater.

- Support the latest macOS Sierra.



PLAY ANY VIDEO FILE



AVI Player for Mac supports to play all popular video formats, including AVI, MP4, MKV, MOV, WMV, FLV, M4V, etc.



PLAY ANY AUDIO FILE



This Mac AVI Player supports playing FLAC, AAC, AC3, MP3, OGG, WAV, WMA and more on Mac.



KEEP LOSSLESS VIDEO AND AUDIO QUALITY



AVI Player for Mac supports 1080p HD and 4K video for super clear visual enjoyment. Compatible with DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD codec, it keeps lossless audio quality for users.



PLAY 3D MOVIE



More than as a 2D video player, AVI Player for Mac also plays 3D movies to put users in the home theater with a pair of 3D glasses.



AVI Player for Mac is totally from the Aiseesoft store.



For more information on AVI Player for Mac, please visit http://www.aiseesoft.com/free-avi-player-for-mac/



About Aiseesoft Studio

Aiseesoft Studio is dedicated to creating the best multimedia desktop applications to help Windows and Mac users easily convert, edit, transfer, record and play various video/audio files and recover lost or deleted iOS/Android data. Aiseesoft Studio constantly strives to innovating new ideas and implementing the latest technologies to maximize user satisfaction.



For more information, please visit: http://www.aiseesoft.com.



