AITD Honors Leslie Allan with National Training Excellence Award

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2012 --The peak body for training and development in Australia, the Australian Institute of Training and Development, conducts its annual National Training Excellence Awards ceremony to celebrate the best in training and organizational development for the current year. Each year, many applicants compete for one of the six prestigious awards. This year, the award for Council Member of the Year is granted to Leslie Allan, Managing Director of Business Performance P/L.



Allan graciously accepted his Award during the celebrated National Training Excellence Awards dinner held at Leonda on the Yarra in Melbourne, Australia. Allan had served on the Professional Development Committee since 1998 and then on the Vic/Tas Council since 2003. Accepting his Award, Allan thanked the AITD and the many people who supported his nomination.



Allan went on to say, "This Award is not won by one person working alone. The great work that the Councils perform is the result of a talented team of professionals working collaboratively to do the best for AITD members. I am especially pleased to see so many nominations for Council positions this year. This is a real testament to the dedication that trainers feel for their profession. I thank you all for your contributions in making AITD such a valuable organization."



Allan went on to thank the other Award winners for their outstanding achievements in leading the training industry with their ground-breaking learning programs. He expressed his delight in acting as one of the Award judges for the category, Australian Learning Innovation. The other National Training Excellence Awards categories and winners for this year are:



Award Name: Australian Learning Innovation

Winner: Skilled Up and Microsoft

-for significant innovation in the design and/or delivery of a learning program and/or initiative



Award Name: Organizational Learning Effectiveness

Winner: Adelaide Shores

-for a learning program/initiative that has supported/driven a specific business strategy and enhanced organizational performance



Award Name: eLearning Achievement

Winner: Evolve Studios

-for excellence in an e-learning specific program or initiative



Award Name: Best Implementation of a Blended Learning Solution

Winner: Department of Immigration and Citizenship

-for excellence and impact by developing a new learning initiative that includes a combination of methodologies in the delivery mechanism



Category: Excellence in a Learning Resource

Management Consultancy International and NPS MedicineWise

-for developing a learning resource that is not specific to an organization which significantly enhances the learner experience and maximizes learning outcomes



More information on the AITD National Training Excellence Awards is available from the AITD web site at http://www.aitd.com.au/awards



More information on Leslie Allan's acceptance of his Council Member of the Year Award is available on his blog at http://www.BusinessPerform.com/blog/?p=2260



About Leslie Allan

Leslie Allan is Managing Director of Business Performance Pty Ltd; a management consulting firm specializing in people and process capability. He has been assisting organizations for over 20 years, contributing in various roles as project manager, consultant and trainer for organizations large and small. He is also the author of five books on training and change management and is the editor of practical guides on managing projects and human capital. Leslie is a member of the Australian Institute of Management and the Quality Society of Australasia. He also serves as a member of the Divisional Council of the Australian Institute of Training and Development.



About Business Performance Pty Ltd

Established in 2003, Business Performance Pty Ltd provides business and management consulting services globally in a range of business areas. From its web site, the company also proudly supplies a wide selection of business and management software products designed to make managing organizations easier and more effective. Products featured include tools, templates and guides in the areas of workplace training and communication, project management, organizational change and talent management. All products can be purchased and downloaded easily from anywhere in the world from the Business Performance Pty Ltd website at http://www.BusinessPerform.com