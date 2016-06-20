AIVIA: The Next Generation of Bluetooth Speaker

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --Introducing AIVIA: the new Bluetooth smart speaker system. Coming to IndieGoGo on October 3, 2016, AIVIA represents an evolution in Bluetooth speaker design, incorporating a full Android Lollipop graphical user interface, and the unique ability to wirelessly charge a mobile phone through QI technology. AIVIA combines crystal clear audio with a convenient and compact case. It is ideal in any setting, indoors or outdoors.



AIVIA is an all-in-one portable speaker system that can connect wirelessly to any Bluetooth-compatible smartphone or tablet. Sound can also be streamed over WiFi from storage attached to its integral USB ports, or even from another device such as a Smart TV through its auxiliary input. Unlike most other Bluetooth speaker devices, it also features an 8" HD IPS touchscreen interface, running a fully featured version of Android Lollipop, preloaded with all the best Android apps. It delivers unparalleled usability and puts multiple playlists right at a user's fingertips.



Its compact design pumps out a total of 40 watts of power (10 watts per speaker, 20 for the subwoofer). Weighing in at a little under two pounds, it is ultra-light and easy to transport. The minimalist design includes just four physical buttons on the top and the finish is scratch resistant. USB ports at the back allow for additional music storage.



The most remarkable feature of this smart speaker system is that it will keep a music source running by supplying an alternative power source. Simply place the compatible mobile phone on top of the unit and it will be wirelessly charged through QI technology, keeping tunes playing longer without battery worries. AIVIA itself includes an integral 10,000 mAh battery which is good for up to 8 hours of Bluetooth music playback with the screen switched off.



On October 3, 2016, the AIVIA smart Bluetooth speaker campaign will go live on crowd funding platform IndieGoGo. Sign up now at www.AIVIAspeaker.com/ to get the AIVIA smart speaker system at a specially discounted price and to keep up-to-date with the launch. The AIVIA story can also be followed on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.



About Sproutbox Design LTD

Sproutbox Design LTD is a start-up company that specializes in the manufacture and design of hardware products for household connectivity. Founded in 2014, the main focus of this innovative agency is to bring simple and convenient design to the average person. AIVIA is their debut product, launching in the fall of 2016.