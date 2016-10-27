AJ Enterprises Launches Website Featuring Quality Lifestyle Products

Rogers, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --Nehaya Jaradi is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.AJEnterpriseShop.com. The website offers a wide variety of lifestyle products with a particular focus on fashion accessories, kids' and baby products, outdoor and sports items, beauty essentials, home and garden décor, and electronics accessories. Jaradi was inspired by the fast-paced world that we live in and the fact that people don't have time to go from store to store, looking for products for their daily living needs. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Jaradi wanted to help others quickly get the products that they would need to ensure they can find an inviting accent lamp for the living room or a new eyeshadow set for their best daytime look.



There are many excellent lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of AJEnterpriseShop.com. The website carries items including health and beauty essentials such as luxurious and therapeutic body washes and scrubs as well as eyeshadow and lip care sets; kids', baby, and toy items including remote control toys and kids' table and chair sets; home, garden, and living items such as decorative coat racks and touchless trash cans; and more. In the future, Jaradi plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Jaradi regarding each and every transaction made on AJEnterpriseShop.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find beautiful Topaz earrings for their next night out or a business card holder to keep their office desk organized.



To complement the main website, Jaradi is also launching a blog located at http://www.AJEnterprisesBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to lifestyle products in general such as adding a classic touch with a rustic candle sconce, showing your passion for a sport with fan apparel, and updating the kids' room with a kids' table and chairs. Jaradi hopes to give valuable tips and information on adding some style and convenience to your everyday life with quality products.



About AJEnterpriseShop.com

AJEnterpriseShop.com – a division of AJ Enterprises – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Nehaya Jaradi.



Nehaya Jaradi

http://www.AJEnterpriseShop.com

713-459-2323



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com