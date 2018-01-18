AJC Radio Features Congressman Donald McEachin of Virginia to Commence the First Spotlight on Capitol Hill of 2018

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces Thursday's, January 11, 2018 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Congressman Aston "Donald" McEachin (D-VA) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"AJC Radio focuses on the importance of supporting our elected officials and those who use their social and political voices to strengthen, unite, and make the necessary changes to improve our country for all Americans," explains Lamont Banks, AJC Radio Host. "AJC Radio hosts share information concerning our elected official and their impact on the citizens of the United States of America and the world. We invite everyone to tune in as we broadcast the first Spotlight of 2018 highlighting the contributions of Congressman Donald McEachin of Virginia, and you don't want to miss it," says Banks.



Congressman Donald McEachin was elected on November 8, 2016 to represent the 4th Congressional District of Virginia in the United States House of Representatives. After practicing with several law firms in Richmond, in 2006 he and Donald Gee established McEachin & Gee Law Firm, where he successfully assisted families in need. Congressman Donald McEachin also served as a legislator in Virginia's General Assembly for almost twenty years prior to his service in Congress.



Congressman McEachin's parents greatly influenced his value of hard work: His father was an Army Veteran, and his mother was a public-school teacher. Congressman McEachin is very active in the community, and has been appointed to several boards and commissions that serve the community. "Throughout his time as a public servant, he fought to protect our most vulnerable citizens — dedicating to defending the rights of all Virginians and improving their lives. Mr. McEachin is committed to being a progressive champion who leads efforts that will promote equality, curb gun violence, protect our environment, and advocate for military personnel and their family members. His commitment to helping working families will never waver." (https://mceachin.house.gov/about)



Congressman McEachin proudly represents his district on the House Armed Services Committee and House Committee on Natural Resources. As a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, he serves as the Ranking Member of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee and sits on the Subcommittee on Federal Lands. He also sits on both the Readiness and the Seapower and Projection Forces subcommittees under the House Armed Services Committee, and he was also appointed by House Leadership to serve on the Franking Commission." (https://mceachin.house.gov/about/committees-and-caucuses)



Congressman McEachin and his wife Colette McEachin (also an experienced attorney) live in Henrico County, VA, and have three adult children.



Join AJC hosts as they highlight the accomplishments of Congressman Donald McEachin on this week's show.



AJC Radio hosts have highlighted and interviewed both Democrats and Republicans alike, to include representatives in the House and the Senate: Senator John McCain (R – IA), Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D – IL), Senator Chuck Grassley (R – IA), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D – CA), Congressman Trey Gowdy (R – SC), Senator Barbara Boxer (D – CA), Senator Bernie Sanders (I – VT), and many more. Please go to the AJC Radio archives to listen to other members of Congress previously highlighted on our show.



