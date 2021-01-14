A&K Remodeling & Turnkey Offers Aging in Place Bathroom Renovation in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2021 --For many homeowners, the bathroom becomes an area of concern when they start aging. The bathroom that they could use comfortably and without anyone's help suddenly turns hostile. The slippery floor and the tiles' sharp edges soon become a potential threat zone to one's safety. Slipping and falling becomes a regular affair, and sometimes it might be fatal. With time, it is better to opt for aging in place bathroom renovation in Houston, Texas. There is one company named A&K Remodeling & Turnkey that can help with a bathroom renovation that is suitable for aging people.



Getting old is a process, and it will happen naturally with time. With that, one has to accept many life changes, and a bathroom renovation is just one of those changes. Aging in place bathroom renovation is different from a standard bathroom renovation. It is about changing the tiles, floors, and faucets, but the bathroom has to be conceptualized entirely differently. This requires knowledge and expertise that comes from the professionals of A&K Remodeling & Turnkey.



Once they are assigned to the bathroom renovation job, they can help the senior adults to maintain their independent lifestyle. Certain adjustments to the existing bathroom will be required and are not hard to make. The professionals can renovate the bathroom, following all the ADA guidelines. They ensure enough space in the bathroom, and open space is necessary for easy wheelchair accessibility. Grab bars can be easily installed on walls in the bathtub or shower and near the toilet. Foldable shower seats can be installed near the water controls, and they can install accessible toilets with ample space around them.



The company also offers kitchen renovation in Houston, Texas, outdoor living, room additions, and more.



