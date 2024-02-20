A&K Remodeling & Turnkey Pioneers Aging in Place Remodeling Services in Houston and Katy, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2024 --Aging in place has become famous for seniors who wish to remain independent and stay in their homes as they age. A&K Remodeling & Turnkey's aging in place remodeling in Houston and Katy, Texas is designed to address the unique requirements of seniors, ensuring their homes are safe, comfortable, and conducive to their evolving needs.



The company specializes in making essential spaces like bathrooms more accessible. Modifications may include the installation of grab bars, walk-in tubs, roll-in showers, and adjustable countertops catering to the specific mobility needs of seniors.



A&K Remodeling & Turnkey ensures easy navigation throughout the home by widening doorways and hallways. This modification enhances wheelchair accessibility and promotes seamless movement between rooms.



Safety is a top priority in aging in place remodeling. The company incorporates non-slip flooring solutions to reduce the risk of falls. Additionally, strategic lighting installations enhance visibility, creating a safer environment for seniors.



As a professional bathroom remodeling contractor in Houston and Cypress, Texas, they take a consultative approach to aging in place remodeling, working closely with clients to understand their specific needs and preferences. This personalized approach ensures that the remodeling solutions align with the unique requirements of each homeowner.



Call 281-647-6871 for details.



