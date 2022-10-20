A&K Renovation & Turnkey Specializes in Bathroom Remodeling in Houston and Cypress, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2022 --An updated bathroom with new fixtures, fittings, and furnishings can gift homeowners a place to relax after a long, tiring, and busy day. The scope of the renovation depends much upon the homeowner. Whether a partial or a complete renovation, it must be handled by professional contractors. While looking for a contractor to renovate the bathroom, one must choose the right contractor that ensures complete satisfaction, pays close attention to every detail, and only uses the best materials. A&K Remodeling & Turnkey transforms the bathroom to meet the needs of its clients.



A&K Remodeling has been providing bathroom remodeling in Houston and Cypress, Texas for more than 30 years. They turn an outdated bathroom into a fresh, calm, and peaceful space where inhabitants will want to spend time relaxing. During the remodeling of any bathroom, their team will walk clients through each step, from brainstorming their ideas for remodeling their bathroom to planning the layout of their bathroom space and developing a detailed design. The contractors will leave their client's homes neat. Their work is not finished until their clients are delighted with the outcome.



One significant thing about this company is that they can help clients with ADA-compliant upgrades. Homeowners with senior adults or family members who are physically challenged might have difficulty using the bathroom alone. The bathroom needs to be renovated to suit them as well. Some minor improvements have been made to bathrooms so they can be more independent. Clients can feel safe using the bathroom knowing that the bathroom contractors will adhere to all applicable ADA standards.



Few modifications are necessary to make an ADA-compliant bathroom. First, the bathroom contractors verify that the space is big enough. It is essential to ensure sufficient space around the sink for those using a wheelchair. Installing grab bars in the bathroom is easy, especially near the shower or toilet.



The bathroom contractors also provide foldable shower chairs close to the water controls for people who need additional support. They want to ensure that their client's home is safe and comfortable. As a result, when renovating a client's home, they consider many factors.



About A&K Remodeling & Turnkey

With over 30 years of experience, A&K Remodeling & Turnkey company is one of the well-known companies offering bathroom and kitchen remodeling, room additions, home remodeling, and more.