Akela Makes Sunglasses from Natural Materials, Making Them Both Stylish and Eco-Friendly

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Most sunglasses are made from plastic and they often wind up in landfills and oceans after they break or fall out of fashion. The end result of this is mountains of plastic that won't biodegrade over time. Akela aims to break this trend with a new line of sunglasses made from natural materials like bamboo.



By using bamboo to make the frames instead of plastic, Akela has created sunglasses that are biodegradable, meaning they will break down into the soil over time, saving landfills and oceans from even more pressure than they already experience. This also reduces the strain on the natural resources required to produce plastic, as well as the pollution the manufacturing process creates.



Bamboo grows incredibly rapidly so it is considered a sustainable material. Bamboo is fully grown and ready to be harvested within 5 years, compared to more than 60 years for wood trees. Bamboo's construction is similar to wood as well, in that it can be carved and shaped into virtually any form, including frames for sunglasses. The designers at Akela use this to their advantage, creating frames in the popular Wayfarer style so that wearers don't have to sacrifice style in the name of conservation.



Bamboo is also much more resistant to damage than wood, helping to increase the longevity of Akela's sunglasses. The material isn't susceptible to rot and mold from water damage, so they are even safe to wear to the beach or in the pool. Each pair of Akela glasses comes in a felt carrying case to prevent damage while on the go. A microfiber cloth for cleaning the lenses is included as well.



Akela has already completed the design and testing process for its first sunglasses style and is ready to move forward with manufacturing. To help achieve this goal, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $1,826. At the time of this release, the campaign had already brought in more than $200. It will continue until October 22, 2018.



Campaign backers can get a pair of Akela sunglasses for just $59USD, a discount of more than 25 percent off the expected retail price of $74USD. Backers can choose from three frame colors and three lens colors, allowing them to customize their sunglasses. Akela expects to ship glasses to customers in October 2018.