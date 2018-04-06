Akon Sewer Partners with BizIQ

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2018 --Akon Sewer, a local provider of sewer and drain services that prides itself on its experience and 24/7 availability, announced today it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a web marketing firm in Phoenix, Arizona, that works with a wide range of small business clients across the United States and Canada.



By working with BizIQ, the drain contractors in Brooklyn, NY hope to expand their reach and gain greater visibility for their brand through an updated and optimized website and a steady production of engaging and informative blog content. BizIQ brings substantial experience to the partnership, having worked with other sewer and drain industry clients in the past.



BizIQ has already developed a new website for Akon Sewer that covers the company's services in detail and provides a straightforward means for current and prospective customers to reach out to the company. A key component of BizIQ's approach is the use of search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it easier for customers to find and learn about Akon Sewer when performing Google searches for local drain contractors in Brooklyn, NY.



"We're very excited to be partnering with BizIQ to raise the quality of our online profile," said Frances Hopkinson, owner of Akon Sewer. "Our company has a strong reputation for providing quality drain services to local homeowners and business owners, but with so much initial contact being made online these days, we decided it was time to take advantage of the input professional web marketers can provide. We look forward to the launch of our new website."



About Akon Sewer

Akon Sewer was founded in 2010 and has more than 25 years of combined experience. The company offers a comprehensive range of sewer and drain services for residential and commercial customers, including inspections, preventative maintenance and 24/7 emergency services. The drain contractors in Brooklyn, NY are fully insured and take pride in providing fair and honest work.



