Akron, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2016 --National Dog Bite Prevention Week® takes place during the third week of May each year. The purpose of this annual event is to increase education and awareness for preventing dog bites. This year, the event runs from May 15th through 21st and many Akron area schools are using this opportunity to help students and their families stay safe.



Akron Public Schools are participating in a dog bite prevention program developed by the downtown Akron based law firm, Slater & Zurz LLP. The "No Johnny No Dog Bite Prevention Program" features a fun animated video and an illustrated storybook designed to help kids avoid situations where they could be bitten by a dog.



"With the school year coming to an end and summer vacation about to begin, children will be spending more time outside exposed to dogs", said Mark Williamson, Director of Communications at Akron Public Schools. "We are using National Dog Bite Prevention Week® to help educate students and their families utilizing this great program developed by our community partners at Slater & Zurz LLP", he added.



"I've seen way too many children become victims of dog bites that leave scars both physically and emotionally", stated Jim Slater, Managing Partner at Slater & Zurz LLP. "It's important to give kids the educational tools they need to protect themselves. Our dog bite prevention program and National Dog Bite Prevention Week® are opportunities to do this and I am grateful to Akron Public Schools for their enthusiastic participation."



For more information about the "No Johnny No Dog Bite Prevention Program" and to view the program's video and storybook online, please visit dogbitesohio.com or akronschools.com.