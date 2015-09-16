Akron Law Firm Slater & Zurz LLP Attorney Michael Schmeltzer Earns "30 for the Future" Award

Akron, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --Attorney Michael Schmeltzer of the Akron, Ohio law firm Slater & Zurz LLP was honored on September 3, 2015 by the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce as one of its 2015 "30 for the Future" award recipients.



Each year, the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce recognizes 30 young professionals (ages 25-39) who live or work in the Greater Akron Region, who are trendsetters in their industries and who make an impact on the region through dynamic leadership and community service.



"I am both honored and surprised to be chosen as one of the recipients," said Michael Schmeltzer. "The recipients are some of our community's best and brightest, and they give back in very important ways. I'm humbled to be included as a member of this impressive group, " he added.



In addition to maintaining a busy legal practice handling a wide variety of complex cases, including catastrophic personal injury claims, medical and other professional malpractice, product and consumer claims, insurance disputes, and wrongful death, Michael frequently writes and lectures on timely legal issues, holds key positions with a number of bar association committees, is associated with community legal aid programs, and regularly volunteers his time with community-based organizations.



"We are extremely proud that Michael has been selected as a 30 for the Future award recipient," stated James Slater, the managing partner of Slater & Zurz LLP. "This high honor and achievement reflects how hard he works everyday as an advocate for people who need help – whether that is through his work as a plaintiff's trial attorney or as a leader of the many professional and civic organizations he is involved with. Michael is one of those lawyers who cares deeply about making a difference, and he is doing just that. The Akron community is in good hands with young talent like Michael, and we are proud to have him as a member of our team at Slater & Zurz LLP."



The "30 for the Future" award recipients were recognized at a ceremony held at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) on September 3, 2015.



To learn more about Attorney Michael Schmeltzer, please view his profile video produced by the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce via the following link: https://youtu.be/JdoxOYpaqYM



About Slater & Zurz LLP

Slater & Zurz LLP is an Ohio law firm of highly experienced and respected attorneys. Over the last 40 years, the law firm has developed a reputation for getting positive results for clients in all types of legal cases both big and small. The firm has handled over 30,000 personal injury cases and helped clients receive more than $150 million in verdicts and settlements.



To contact Slater & Zurz LLP for a free consultation with an experienced attorney, please call 800-297-9191 or visit slaterzurz.com