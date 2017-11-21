Al Mahara Trading Inks Partnership with SmarterTools

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --Al Mahara Trading announced today it has partnered with software developer SmarterTools Inc., allowing it to resell the SmarterMail mail server, SmarterStats Web log analytics and SEO software, and SmarterTrack customer service software to customers.



"Looking forward to have SmarterTools being famous in the middle east," said Ali Al Rawi General Manager for Al Mahara Trading.



SmarterMail is a cost-effective Microsoft Exchange alternative, bringing enterprise-level functionality to businesses, ISPs, and Web hosting environments. SmarterTrack is a powerful help desk application built for tracking, managing, and reporting on customer service and communications, including sales and support issues. SmarterStats allows businesses to manage website statistics and SEO efforts in a single application, providing them with the tools needed to make informed decisions and run their online business at maximum efficiency.



SmarterTools products are used in more than 100 countries by businesses of all sizes to collaborate, manage, and track business performance. All SmarterTools products are designed to be accessible via popular Web browsers and are thoroughly tested and optimized for the Safari, Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Opera browsers, allowing end users to access their mission-critical software from any computer or mobile device from anywhere in the world.



About SmarterTools

Founded in 2003, SmarterTools Inc. is an information technology management software company based in Phoenix, Arizona. SmarterTools builds a Windows mail server, customer service software, and Web log analytics and SEO software that simplify and automate the day-to-day IT operations of businesses and hosting environments in over 100 countries.



Additional information about SmarterTools Inc. and the SmarterTools product line is available at the company website: www.smartertools.com.



About Al Mahara

Established in 2001, Al-Mahara is a company providing software, hardware and telecommunication services to the business in various sectors. Delivering sustainable solutions for informatics system development and IT infrastructure in the Middle East, Al Mahara's services range from sustainability software and hardware supplies, to the full range of IT and telecommunication engineering services in the fields of system design and IT infrastructure development.



We have developed a reputation evidenced by our client's feedbacks, and our aim is to continue to focus on adding real value through the provision of both innovative and common-sense solutions for our clients.



Products and services available on our website: www.al-mahara.com.