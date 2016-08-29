Al Pizarro and Manny Gerald of WTB Music Signed Their First Rap Artist TEEZY MONEY

Bronx, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Al Pizarro and Manny Gerald of WTB Music have signed their first artist TEEZY MONEY out of the Bronx under the Management of MOST HATED ENTERTAINMENT. Their first single is entitled "UPTOWN".



Promotional copies are now available for DJ's only.



Their first single UPTOWN got a great response from the DJ's that were at the DJ Expo at the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.



For a preview sample go to their website http://WWW.WTBMUSIC.COM