Al Thuraya Holdings Acquires Security Company in the UK

Nicosia, Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2018 --Al Thuraya Holdings has recently acquired UK security company Ejsmont Security, LTD.



The transaction brings together its new UK office with the brand of Al Thuraya Holdings, under the consolidation of its companies. The acquisition allows clients to rely on a single partner and project experience that spans the globe. With a global offices and resources, next generation technology platforms and local, in-depth market expertise, group of companies under Al Thuraya brand deliver tailored, cost-effective solutions to support rapidly changing and emerging client needs. Currently, holdings' companies operate in over 35 countries in some of the world's most challenging and well as calm environments.



About Al Thuraya Holdings

Al Thuraya Holdings is a holding company that gives resources, freedom, and focus to ambitious projects to come to fruition. Al Thuraya Holdings companies represent industries like Construction, Media, Energy, Transportation, Water, Cyber Solutions, Environment & Infrastructure, Homeland, Logistics and Security.



Follow: #idealadvisor #buildingabetterworld