Alabama Dry Cleaning Service Improves Efficiency with Special Pickup and Delivery

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Alabama dry cleaning service Champion Cleaners has introduced an updated way to handle dry cleaning challenges for those who work or spend the majority of time away from the home and may not have the luxury of time to drive back and forth to the cleaners. Champion Cleaners has developed an expanded, improved Valet Service which allows their customers the freedom to go about their busy days while leaving their precious garments in the hands of these experienced professionals.



With Champion’s Valet Service, dry cleaning is made easy as their team picks up and delivers right to each customer’s door twice a week. This allows professionals and homemakers alike to leave the complicated and delicate washing jobs to the pros while taking care of more important things. The Valet Service picks up and delivers their loads in super-tough, weather-resistant bags that close up tightly and can be hung by special hangers that Champion provides to Valet Service subscribers.



Clients simply place the bag at the predestined pickup/drop-off spot and Champion handles the rest. Best of all there is no additional cost associated with the Valet Service. Pickups and drop-offs are free. All customers have to do is place the special yellow “VIP” laundry bag outside before 8:00 am. Customers do not have to be home when the Valet team comes to gather the load.



Finished, pressed garments will be deposited in a safe spot protected from prying eyes and pouring rain. Each client can determine the best location for pickup and drop-off with the Valets. Clothes are retuned within 3 business days direct to each client’s doorstep with no additional fees, making the service the same price as if the clothes were deposited in-store by the customer. Customers can pay in several convenient ways, either with credit or debit per delivery, or by monthly statement which charges the balance to a credit card. Valet Service drivers will not collect or carry cash. In case clothing is returned in a less-than-satisfactory state, the customer may leave a descriptive note with the garment and it will be cleaned free of charge with the next pickup.



In addition to the convenience of home Valet Service dry cleaning, Champion Cleaners also provides the service for businesses as well.



To learn more about the ultra-convenient Valet Service dry cleaning program, visit Champion Cleaners online at

www.championcleaners.com.