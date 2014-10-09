Alabama Optometrist Provides Guidelines for Sports Eye Protection

Pinson, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --Dr. Irwin Fingerman of Pinson, Alabama eye care practice, Dr. Optical has provided a guideline for protective eye wear ideal for various activities and sports. Vision optics and protective eye wear for specific activities can be recommended by an optometrist at Dr. Optical’s Pinson location. Many athletes can gain enhanced performance and improve safety by wearing the right eye wear. Sports vision specialists can recommend protective devices for athletes to improve hand-eye coordination and prevent eye injury. Often, many sports require certain specialized gear to be worn to accommodate physical contact, environmental circumstances, or to enable activity at night or during bright lighting.



For example, sports contact lenses provide a competitive advantage for many athletes, especially ones benefited by a wider field of view. Vision enhancing sports eyeglasses provide similar benefits, but may be more convenient for certain sports, or for athletes who wish to transition quickly from play to work and prefer easily removable lenses. Glasses can provide eye protection, color enhancement, light filtering and more. Many athletes’ performance can be enhanced with simple vision correcting eye wear.



Finding the right sports vision specialist can help in the selection of the right sports vision eye wear. Sports vision specialists take into consideration performance, existing eye disorders and vision acuity when recommending the right eye wear for each athlete. An assay of vision tests and therapies will be applied to enhance the effectiveness of sports vision eye wear. These tests connect the athlete with the right tools, whether for correcting shortsightedness, night blindness, light sensitivity or object tracking capabilities. More advanced solutions, like eye-shaping orthokeratology, involve special lenses worn at night and for athletes in contact sports. Skiers may wear anything from full goggles to streamlined styles that resemble sunglasses. Snow sports goggles are often made with materials that withstand extreme cold and are shatter resistant. Other specialized eye wear includes masks and goggles for swimming and diving, and specialized lenses made for shooting sports.



