CashAdvance.com Launches Detailed Alabama Laws & Regulations Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2011 --CashAdvance.com announces the launch of the Alabama Laws & Regulations page. Many consumers have grown increasingly confused by the frequent modifications of cash advance laws in Alabama. In order to keep consumers adequately informed to make sound financial decisions and because the laws and regulatory agencies governing cash advances vary across state lines, CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have compiled all the relevant information bearing upon the cash advance loan process into a comprehensive, up-to-date Alabama consumer guide with information specific to residents within the state.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the knowledge necessary to preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



By visiting the Alabama Consumer Resource, consumers can access the Laws & Regulations page. Once there, they can readily learn the latest details on the most fundamental points of a payday loan: maximum loan amounts, maximum cash advance interest rates and finance fees, and the term limits. Other important information to explore includes the number of simultaneous outstanding loans, payment plans, and the length of cool-off period between loans.



By using the facts listed in the Laws & Regulations page, consumers can learn the current details of payday loans so that they can make an informed decision when getting an Alabama cash advance. Consumers should frequently visit the Alabama Consumer Resource Center to check for regular updates to state laws and regulations, which have a direct bearing on the cash advance process and requirements. Before initiating loan borrowing, take a look at the summary of requirements your loan must comply with in order to be legal in the state.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Alabama Laws & Regulations page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Alabama, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."