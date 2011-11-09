CashAdvance.com Announces Alabama Consumer Protection Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2011 --Cash advances have become one of the premiere methods through which consumers today can solve their pressing financial needs. Just as with any burgeoning industry, unfortunately, scam artists and ne’er-do-wells have tried to take advantage of people in financial distress.



Alabama has instituted agencies with the purpose of helping to protect and educate citizens about the criminals tarnishing the trusted relationship between lender and borrower. In order to expedite the process of consumer justice, CashAdvance.com has created the Alabama Consumer Protection page.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the knowledge necessary to preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Upon visiting the Alabama Consumer Protection page, users will be able to see in one place all the resources offered by their state to consumers seeking help. An explanation of the different agencies will be given and consumers will be provided with the contact information for each state institution that should be contacted. This includes addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and often links on the page which will take users directly to where they need to be.



By contacting state consumer protection agencies, users will be able to verify if their payday loans lender is licensed in the state, view any consumer alerts which may have been issued, and can contact state personnel with any further questions. The Alabama Consumer Protection page is designed to make the cash advance process even more fulfilling than it already is.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Alabama Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Alabama, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."