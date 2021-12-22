Alabama's Real Estate Entrepreneur John Mejia Seen at the Governor's Mansion

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2021 --Philanthropist, Real Estate Entrepreneur John Mejia at Governor's Mansion. The event took place with Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, December 9th, 2021, lighting the Alabama's official Christmas tree. The celebration "Every Light a Prayer for Peace." U.S. Space Force Commander of Space Delta 13 Col. Niki Lindhorst, as well as the Alabama state Treasurer Young Boozer, Garden Club of Alabama officials, Entrepreneur John Mejia also a former Navy Officer and other community leaders with the 151st Army National Guard Band all joined together with the Governor Kay Ivey.



"I was very honored last night to be invited to our state of Alabama Governor's mansion Christmas reception. Met other great people and upcoming Republican office candidates" said John Mejia "Pretty cool for a poor kid from NYC with big dreams."



Providence Investments was founded by John Mejia, a native New Yorker and a seasoned real estate professional whose personal principles are to deliver trustworthy and solid real estate solutions while providing sound strategic investment opportunities. John currently has realized over $500MM at present value in acquisition and development transactions, with superb returns and a proven record of accomplishment. From his first apartment purchase in 2012, John's related entities have been involved with over 4,000 apartment units in the Southeast. In addition, he has developed Providence's property management platform capable of servicing more than 10,000 units.



Prior to his real estate career, John attended Syracuse University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Upon graduating from S.U., John attended AOCS (Aviation Officer Candidate School) and commissioned as an "Officer" in the United States Navy and later became an airline pilot for US Airways. John is a guest speaker at the Auburn University Harbert College of Business and the University of Alabama Manderson Graduate School of Business, as well as a member of Children's Hospital of Alabama Philanthropy and the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. He is also fluent in Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. With over 40 years of joint experience, Providence Investments is a group of highly competitive and knowledgeable real estate professionals.



Follow Entrepreneur John Mejia of Providence Investments on social media channels Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Providence Investments LLC



President & CEO

John Mejia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/john.a.mejia_jam/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/providenceinvestments