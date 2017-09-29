Alakh Yoga Announces Dates for Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2017 --Alakh Yoga Foundation has announced a fresh schedule for Hatha Teacher Training Course at its yoga school in Rishikesh. The 200-hours Hatha Yoga Teachers Training is aimed at providing students of all levels with a comprehensive understanding of hatha yoga. The course will be a perfect stepping stone into the world of teaching and sharing their yoga knowledge. This course is recognized by the Yoga Alliance, USA and Yoga Alliance International. Hence, after successfully completing their training course at Alakh Yoga Center in Rishikesh, graduates will be able to teach yoga anywhere in the world.



The 200 hrs Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh is designed to provide a practical and theoretical yoga training to the all participants. Students will get a deep and comprehensive knowledge about subjects like Hatha and Ashtanga asanas, Pranayama, Meditation etc. They get an opportunity to learn the Philosophical, anatomical and physiological related aspects of Yoga.



The teachers also focus on giving the right guidance and inculcating proper teaching techniques. Students will be given hands-on training to develop their teaching skills, taught on how to undertake proper yoga classes by giving clear and focused instructions, understanding the needs of their students and paying attention to individual needs of everyone in their class. There will also be sessions focused on understanding and practicing therapeutic applications of postures. Apart from including the compulsory elements in the curriculum as specified by the Yoga Alliance, Alakh Yoga has been instrumental in providing its students a unique perspective on healthy living through its detox modules which are usually ignored at many other schools.



These include:



- Self-healing using Naturopathy techniques of the basic 5 elements of the body

- Treating emotional blockages

- Yoga Nidra

- Powerful Yogic breathing techniques

- Chakra Healing



The whole idea of this teacher training course is to give students and yoga enthusiasts not just peek into the world of yoga but also make them capable of taking it forward as a potential career. Participants are expected to practice good conduct and focus on ethical enhancement as well.



About Alakh Yoga Foundation

The school organizes yoga detox retreats in India where students learn various traditional basic naturopathy techniques for detoxification. Alakh Yoga Foundation, through its yoga school in Rishikesh, aims to build a place dedicated to holistic understanding of yogic living. To know more about their programs in Rishikesh, one can check their website.