Alakh Yoga School in India has announced the dates for Yoga Alliance accredited 200 hours multi style teacher training course in Goa. The school runs its courses and workshops all year around in Rishikesh. However, for the winters, the courses are organized in North Goa. This multi-style training which will focus mainly on two different styles of yoga i.e. the traditional style of Hatha Yoga and Ashtanga Yoga, will be organized from December till March for 2017-18 season.



The Multi style teacher training courses have recently gained popularity as it focuses on multiple styles rather than one main style. This allows students to go deeper practicing different styles and then choosing which ones they feel most comfortable to. The 200 hours yoga teacher training courses are suitable for students who are looking for a foundation yoga course to go deeper in their yoga practice. Hence, this 200 hours course at Alakh yoga School in Goa not recommended for beginners but for students who have practiced for at least 3-6 months.



The starts with morning Pranayama and morning practice class. Apart form the daily practice, students will also participate in teaching methodology classes, to gain an understanding on how to do to the asanas with a correct alignment. It will also include hands on sessions how to adjust the students in ones class. The Anatomy and Physiology classes covers the musculoskeletal, nervous, and physiological systems of the human body. Only by understanding their relationship with yoga one can gain the real understanding of the physical practice. Throughout the course, the students will be learning different powerful breathing techniques, in order to help students practice controlled breathing, and introduce them to the concept of mind-body balance in a focused manner. There will also be session on the theoretical understanding of breathwork so that the students are able to broaden their knowledge of the physiological process involved in Asanas and Kriyas.



One of the prime reasons why students choose to do their yoga teacher training in India is the emphasis on Yoga Philosophy. The students will be introduced to the history and philosophy of ancient sutras. These classes will help students to gain a better understanding of the tradition as well as go deeper into the vast subject of Yoga. The day usually ends with meditation and mantra chanting sessions. This course introduces students to several aspects of yoga that will help them gain a good understanding of the subject. Teaching practice along with feedback from the trainers will also help the students identify a training style that works for them, and gain confidence to teach.



About 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training

This 200 hrs yoga teacher training in Goa comes with an all inclusive food and accommodation package at the most affordable price. Students can choose for a private or shared accommodation. During the course, the students will be offered organic and vegetarian food. As required by Yoga Alliance standards, all the instructor leading the course at Alakh School are highly qualified yoga teachers with years of experience behind them. Students who successfully complete this course will be able to register with Yoga Alliance US or Yoga Alliance International. One can check the website for more details about the course.