Rishikesh, Uttarakhand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2017 --Alakh Yoga Foundation has announced the dates for its popular yoga detox retreats at their Goa and Rishikesh Schools. As an ardent preacher of Yoga and Nature cure, Alakh Yog School has dedicated itself to spreading the message of wellness and yoga all around the globe. The detox program aims to offer intensive training and knowledge of Naturopathy besides the regular yoga, meditation, and pranayama sessions. These powerful life transforming programs are designed to work on physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental aspects of one's health. Participants will also be learning Naturopathy and healing techniques, which can be practiced later at home.



About One Week Yoga Detox Retreat

The one week yoga detox retreat is focused on releasing your emotional blockages. It is often seen that many of our physical problems are a manifestation of blocks formed due to our emotional issues. This is because of blocks which are formed in the deepest layers, hinder the proper blood flow within the body, thereby leading to various problems in the body. The retreats will organize different theoretical and practical sessions to understand and identify source of these blocks.



About 2 Weeks Yoga Detox Naturopathy Retreat

This is one of the most comprehensive and popular yoga detox retreat in India on Naturopathy. It applies basic nature cure techniques that have been used for years in India to treat various conditions. Naturopathy believes in the power of ones body to heal oneself and through guided treatments which use the 5 elements. The first week will be focused on clearing emotional blocks while in the second week, the participants will learn and practice different naturopathy techniques. This will include mud and water therapies, naval balancing techniques, fasting etc.



Apart from learning these techniques, students will also be practicing in daily pranayama, yoga and meditation classes. The course fees will also include the food and private accommodation.



About Alakh Yog School

Alakh Yog Schools are located in Rishikesh and Goa, two of the most beautiful places in India, which are perfect for learning and practicing yoga. It is one of the most popular yoga schools in India, which also offers 200 hrs Yoga Teacher Training suited for yoga practitioners of all levels. The teacher training course is internationally accredited with Yoga Alliance. The teachers are highly experience, who have been teaching Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga styles in India since 2010. To know more about their retreats and courses, one can visit their website.