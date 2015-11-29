Alan Chan from FlipBuilder Explains How to Make an Amazing School Magazine for Kids

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2015 --The advancement of technology has led to a variety of new ideas while also gave birth to better and interactive ways of communication. The FlipBuilder is one such example, which is a digital publishing platform that allows the user to convert PDF files into attractive online flipbooks.



Alan Chan from FlipBuilder explains how this technology can be used to create amazing school magazine for kids and make learning more interactive. Chan highlighted the importance of an interesting school magazine which will not only entertain the kids but also provide more exciting way of learning.



Flip PDF from FlipBuilder is designed to create school magazine for a project or general assignments with a few convenient steps. "Kids generally like to learn through interactive ways for which FlipBuilder makes a great option. With focus on simplicity of use and appealing layouts, the platform can be used to create an attractive school magazine", says Alice Lee, the marketing head of FlipBuilder.



Online publishing platform are a simple yet effective way to publish content online in a simple manner. Unlike the conventional print publications on paper, the FlipBuilder type of platforms can create an elegant online magazine with a few steps.



Flip PDF also provides customization option and the user can request for a requirement which is promised to be offered at an affordable price. To start creating an online magazine, the user has to import the PDF, configure features and finally convert.



Flip PDF gives users the inspirations in how to make a magazine for kids. With the various designing resource, Flip PDF helps designers to liven the school magazines for kids with rich features.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is the leading digital software developer that majors in uniqueness and creativity in software development. It provides a series of PDF to flipbook solution for the publishers and marketers.