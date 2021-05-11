Alarm Man of NC, LLC Offers Alibi Security Systems in Durham and Raleigh, North Carolina

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2021 --Alibi Security systems are the best hybrid video surveillance system due to their high-quality cameras, easy scaling, and reasonable prices. The modern systems come up with an inbuilt video camera, live feed, 2.5MP video cam, auto-detection for each camera on the network.



The high-quality video security system uses infrared (IR) technology to help protect one's cameras from attacks and detect any unauthorized access to one's systems. It is an IP camera system based on IR technology that is very simple to install and configure. The system is available in two levels of quality and can be used with either a single or double lens.



From points of entry to window layout, landscaping to second-floor exterior access, there are multiple variables to consider when enforcing a security system for any property or business. Even the day-to-day timetable of a family should be considered while selecting a residential Alibi Security Systems in Durham and Raleigh, North Carolina.



The experts at Alarm Man of NC have the experience to recognize the significance of taking time to individually examine every home to personalize a security system that is both powerful and handy for one and one's family. For instance, households may have unique concerns than singles or couples without children.



By taking the time to learn about one and one's family, they go beyond the one-size-fits-all approach to deliver customized services. Using the very high quality in everything from intrusion alarms to Honeywell's Total Connect home control system and digital video recorders and cameras through Honeywell Ademco, they provide wired and wireless solutions ensuing in seamless installations irrespective of the structure of one's property. Whether someone's dwelling in a contemporary-designed townhome or an ancient manor, they have what clients need.



Call 919-682-3379 for more details.



About The Alarm Man

The Alarm Man offers several high-end security solutions to the people belonging to various parts of North Carolina, including Chapel Hill, Raleigh, and Durham.