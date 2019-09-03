Alarm Man of NC Offers Advanced Medical Alert Systems in Burlington and Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --Safety is a significant concern when it comes to the elderly. The rapid enhancement of criminal activities is perhaps one of the chief reasons, which can be stated in this context. The concern for the safety of the family members can be alleviated with the help of advanced medical alert systems.



In recent times, the situation has become so worse that most people no longer want to keep their parents alone in the house as misfortunes can occur at any point in time. To get rid of such situation, it is now mandatory that one must opt for the assistance of an advanced system like this.



Alarm Man of NC is a premier resource for such modern medical alert systems in Burlington and Chapel Hill North Carolina which consist of a small unit that has an SOS button on it and a two-way voice system that can help the person communicate with the emergency care center.



The availability of a medical alert system can provide the clients with a solution that enable the elders to move in and around the house safely and comfortably.



One of the crucial advantages of these systems is that they run on batteries that have a duration of seven days and can be recharged with the help of an adapter charger, and come in a pack along with the unit.



The medical alert system can be set up anywhere in the home. It provides an extra level of security and flexibility, as the subscriber always has access to help no matter when and where an emergency occurs.



Additional add-on services are often available as well. These services can include medication reminders, meal reminders, health check reminders, and wake up calls. Medical alert systems can even be set up to include daily wellness checks and calls to ensure a loved one is safe.



About The Alarm Man

The Alarm Man is a renowned company that has been offering security solutions to the people of North Carolina for more than three decades.