Alarm Man of NC Offers Specialized Medical Alert Systems in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Alarm Man of NC is a family-owned and operated business and has a personal interest in protecting families throughout the communities served by them. In the year 1980, this company was established and offers a plethora of high-end security and safety solutions to their clients in North Carolina. They are especially popular for providing specialized medical alert systems in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Alarm Man of NC has grown and established itself as an industry leader throughout its service area by delivering the best possible quality of services and products. Even while maintaining an unparalleled level of professionalism, this company's services are provided with a distinctive personal touch.



Being an Authorized Honeywell Dealer, Alarm Man of NC can offer cutting-edge technologies to the clients, including the latest products from Ademco Honeywell. Through them, one can avail of branded products that provide superior security and peace of mind to homeowners and businesses alike, including closed-circuit TV systems, remote services, digital video surveillance technology, and a 24-hour central monitoring system. Alarm Man of NC also installs high-end fire alarms and environmental devices such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and water and temperature sensors, which can be integrated with the home security system of their clients. This company is known to be the best destinations to get Alibi security systems in Raleigh and Burlington, North Carolina.



Alarm Man of NC maintains the most diligent security oversight available, with UL listed 24 hours Central Station Monitoring Services provided through Security Central. For more than half-a-century, Security Central has been an industry leader in alarm system monitoring and dispatch services. Operating in all 50 states, Security Central Services monitors more than 340,000 accounts from their UL-listed facilities.



Get in touch with Alarm Man of NC at 919-682-3379.



About Alarm Man of NC

Alarm Man of NC caters to clients across Raleigh, Burlington, Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham, and their nearby areas. The company offers medical alert systems as well as home security systems and more.