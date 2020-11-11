Alarm Man of NC Provides Cutting-Edge Solutions in Home Security System in Raleigh and Apex, North Carolina

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2020 --Alarm Man of NC, LLC. is a family-owned and operated business that offers a host of cutting-edge security solutions to the people of North Carolina. Being a local business, they have a personal interest in protecting families throughout the communities they serve and offer advanced, feature-packed home security system in Raleigh and Apex, North Carolina. The professionals at Alarm Man of NC understand the inherent desire to ensure the safety of personal property and the inhabitants of the building. They provide security solutions that can effectively ensure that their clients feel perfectly safe in their homes and enjoy the much-needed peace of mind.



Alarm Man of NC, LLC. is a licensed dealer of Honeywell in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina. Hence, through them, people can purchase the latest technologies offered by this brand, including the Honeywell Total Connect. Honeywell's cutting-edge remote service provides the users with an incredible level of control and access to their security system. After installing Honeywell Total Connect at their home, people shall receive text messages and email alerts when someone enters their building. With this branded app and smart device, the homeowners can also control thermostats and lighting, locate their vehicles, and get prompt notifications when their kids get home. Honeywell Total Connect is an ideal security solution for contemporary homeowners, and it can easily be installed by the professionals of Alarm Man of NC.



Moreover, being an authorized Honeywell dealer, Alarm Man of NC meets and surpasses Honeywell's stringent requirements regarding employee training. Their technicians understand the company's products and processes, and their extensive knowledge includes the ability to pair a specific security need with the right technology.



To contact Alarm Man of NC, LLC people can give a call at 919-682-3379.



About Alarm Man of NC, LLC

Established in 1980, Alarm Man of NC, LLC. has been catering to people throughout Durham, Chapel Hill, Raleigh, Burlington, Wake Forest, and nearby areas for decades.