Alarm Man of NC Specializes in Honeywell in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2021 --Honeywell Maurice Coleman, a hardware shop owner who started developing custom alarms and fire systems for local companies, created Ademco (Alarm Device Manufacturing Company) in 1929. Ademco has grown and changed throughout the years, inventing smoke detectors, fire protection devices, and hard-wired security panels. Honeywell bought Ademco in 2000.



Honeywell was founded in 1885 by inventor Albert Butz, who created a furnace regulator and alarm. Honeywell has focused on technical discoveries that have had a significant influence on various sectors, including heating and cooling, plumbing, fire detection, security alarms, and aerospace, throughout its long history. Their innovative ingenuity helped two American astronauts, Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, land on the moon.



Ademco Honeywell is now known as the nation's top producer of cutting-edge security technology, evidenced by a product portfolio that includes security systems, alarm systems, surveillance cameras, CCTV systems, fire alarms, and much more.



Alarm Man of NC has years of expertise installing security systems tailored to each customer's demands. As a Certified Ademco Honeywell Distributor, Alarm Man of NC personnel have extensive training and practical understanding of all Ademco Honeywell products.



Alarm Man of NC brings four decades of expertise to create a system that smoothly integrates with the home or company. The outstanding technology of Ademco Honeywell in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, helps enhance security.



Ademco Honeywell is regarded as a pioneer in the security industry, having pioneered many technological advancements that have molded modern residential and commercial security systems. From streamlined operation to very trustworthy wireless technologies and the world's most adaptable hybrid control panels, Ademco Honeywell is at the forefront of technological breakthroughs. Long-range radio, internet-based alarm communications, and cutting-edge sensor technologies, such as the world's most famous glass break detectors, are just a few examples.



With a workforce of 300 engineers, Ademco Honeywell is always setting the bar for future security product development by investing millions of dollars in R&D each year.



For more information on the home security system in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina, visit https://www.alarmmanllc.com/home-security-system-in-burlington-durham-raleigh-nc/.



Call 919-682-3379 for details.



About The Alarm Man

The Alarm Man offers several high-end security solutions to the people belonging to various parts of North Carolina, including Chapel Hill, Raleigh, and Durham.