Installing a commercial fire or security alarm system for new or existing businesses is a reliable way to make sure they are safeguarded. Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. provides trusted alarm systems for businesses in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Pelham, Alabaster, and the surrounding areas. In business for more than 20 years in Alabama, Prestige Alarm knows how to protect companies with necessary alarm systems that will fit their specific need. Most any low-voltage alarm system will be designed and installed by Prestige Alarm to protect businesses of any size.



Installation of any basic alarm system will be handled professionally. Technicians will walk through the entire business to determine where there may be weaknesses in security. Whichever alarm system is needed by the business, Prestige Alarm can install the system and monitor the service, whether it is fire or security, or both. Alarm systems in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Pelham, Alabaster, Alabama, and the surrounding areas offer protection to businesses, with a quick fire department or police response time.



Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products founder and CEO, Eddie Harden understands the importance of properly working alarm systems for businesses. He and his team will work to install the latest technology, answer questions, and teach business owners how to best protect their business from fire or theft. In addition, central station monitoring is provided as an option, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Once Prestige Alarm's central station monitoring receives notification of an event at your place of business, they will contact the fire department or police, and will also contact the business owner. For more information on alarm systems in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Pelham, Alabaster, Alabama, and surrounding areas, please call at 205-661-4822 or visit us at www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products has been in business of protecting people and businesses for more than twenty years. Founder and CEO, Eddie Harden started this company, helping to provide fire protection to residents, businesses, and government. He expanded his company to include security systems and has become an expert in the fire, security alarm, and CCTV/Video Surveillance protection sector.