Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2020 --When owning a business, it's important to take care of the building, as well as its contents, which is why it's imperative to install a quality security alarm system. Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc., has security alarm systems of every size for every business. Prestige Alarm puts their more than 20 years of experience to use in order to identify and install the proper alarm system for any size business in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, and the surrounding areas. Prestige Alarm protects businesses by installing security alarm systems and providing thorough instructions of each system.



Eddie Harden is the President and owner of Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. After experiencing a fire in his home when he was a child, he decided to own his own fire and protection firm, to prevent others from the same experience. Prestige Alarm provides security monitoring for businesses and government entities in Vestavia Hills, Pelham, Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa. The security alarm systems installed by using manufacturer and Alabama State certified technicians. Prestige Alarm provides different levels and different types of alarm systems, such as CCTV, burglar alarm systems, access control, fire alarm, flame detection, gas detection, and temperature detection. Prestige Alarm offers protection to every kind of business in Alabama that needs a low voltage detection system.



Installing, inspecting, servicing, and monitoring security and fire alarm systems in Alabama is a goal of Prestige Alarm. Each alarm system installed is top of the line and will keep businesses protected, day and night. Prestige Alarm technicians are manufacturer certified in fire and security. When a business alarm system is activated, the 24-hour emergency services line will alert the business owner, in addition to notifying the fire station and police station. Business and personnel protection is of the highest importance and Prestige Alarm will install whichever alarm system best fits the needs of the business. The technicians work together as a team to provide superior service when installing security systems. For more information on fire or alarm systems, call 205-661-4822 or visit www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products

Prestige Alarm has been providing security systems and fire alarm systems to businesses in Alabama for more than 20 years. If your business needs help at evaluating fire and security needs, or just may have questions about the right type of alarm system, please contact Prestige Alarm at 205-661-4822.