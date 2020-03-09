Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2020 --In 2017, there were over 100,000 non-residential fires and over 1.4 million burglaries, according to NFPA.org and the FBI Crime Report. Statistics like these encourage business owners in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Homewood, Vestavia Hills and the surrounding areas to invest in comprehensive life safety systems that include security and fire alarm systems.



Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. has worked with business communities, providing security and fire alarm systems for more than 20 years. Eddie Harden, Prestige Alarm CEO, began his career installing fire alarm and security alarm systems for companies and government offices. Today, Prestige Alarm is a leader in the security and fire protection business.



Security and fire alarm systems today are advanced and can be integrated, allowing for each system to "talk" to one other, creating comprehensive protection strategy for a business. Life Safety Systems can include smoke detectors, heat detectors, surveillance cameras, video recording, playback and viewing from a smart phone, tablet or desktop computer. An Access Controls System can also be integrated. An access control system includes smart cards, keypads, and can include finger or retinal scanners can to allow or deny authorization of certain employees to specific areas of the business. This system can also monitor entry access.



Prestige Alarm technicians are manufacturer certified to install the fire and security system that best meets your needs. Free consultations include a walk-through of your commercial property to identify weak spots in security or to determine which fire alarm system products are needed, if any. Monitoring of your system provides coverage over your business 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If for example, a burglar triggers an event at your business, the alarms will sound, and will communicate to Prestige Alarm's central station to dispatch the police in your area. Prestige Alarm provides monitored life safety systems in Vestavia Hills, Birmingham and Hoover, AL.



Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. has installed over 1000 alarm systems in Alabama. Whether the alarm system request is a basic system or a complex, multi-product system, Prestige Alarm has the expertise to design and install the best life safety system for your business. For more information, visit, www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products

Founder Eddie Harden, Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. has been protecting businesses and residential properties for more than 20 years in Birmingham, Vestavia Hills, Tuscaloosa, Homewood, Huntsville and Hoover, AL. The personalized customer service, highly trained technicians and commitment to hard work, is the reason why Prestige Alarm is the leader in life safety systems.