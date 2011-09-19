Alaska Consumer Resource Section on CashAdvance.com Provides Consumer Information Regarding Payday Loans

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2011 --CashAdvance.com has launched a resource for consumers to keep them informed about laws and regulations that pertain to the cash advance loan process. CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have collected up-to-date information for the Alaska Laws & Regulations page to make it easy for consumers to use when interested in taking out a cash advance loan. Since this information varies from each state the Alaska consumer guide lets them find information that is relevant to their state. CashAdvance.com hopes to help consumers make sound financial decisions by using this guide.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the knowledge necessary to preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Consumers can visit the Alaska Consumer Resource to access the Laws & Regulations page. Once there, they are able to find relevant information regarding payday loans, such as maximum loan amounts, maximum cash advance finance fees and interest rates, and the term limits. Consumers can also learn about other important information regarding loans, including payment plans and the length of cool-off period between loans. CashAdvance.com has developed this resource center so consumers can understand the process and know what to expect when they take out a loan.



CashAdvance.com has put this resource together for consumers who want to research the most recent laws instituted that will affect their Alaska cash advance. Consumers are advised to frequently look at the Alaska Consumer Resource Center to stay updated on new state laws and regulations to help them make an informed decision about getting a loan. The consumer guide also has information about the requirements a loan must fulfill for it to be legal in the state of Alaska.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Alaska Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Alaska, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."