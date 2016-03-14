Alaska's Trusted Dental Encourages Patients to Consider Dental Implants After Tooth Loss

Anchorage, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Dental professionals at Anchorage's Alaska's Trusted Dental are excited to offer patients the best dental implants available. The state-of-the-art tooth replacement method gives patients the chance to restore their smile and protect their dental health by preventing further tooth or bone loss near the original injury site.



Unlike bridges or dentures, dental implants are most like natural teeth. Natural teeth anchor to the jaw using a root and dental implants mimic natural teeth by fixing a crown to a titanium screw, which is anchored to the jawbone. Since titanium possesses the unique ability to fuse to the bone in a few months, the dental implant will not only feel like a natural tooth it will be nearly indistinguishable from real teeth.



Since dental implants have one of highest success rate for surgically implanted devices, they are the best, long-term solution for dental issues like damaged or missing teeth. Because of their quality and durability, patients can go about their business normally – eating, drinking, flossing, and brushing – without having to worry about their dental implants. If cared for properly, dental implants should last a lifetime, making them the ideal tooth replacement choice.



In addition to giving patients their smiles back, dental implants help prevent the inevitable bone loss that follows tooth loss and they also offer patients a unique sense of confidence because they will never slip or shift (or fall out) like dentures often do. Due to their many benefits, the dentists at Alaska's Trusted Dental encourage people needing a single tooth replacement or several to consider dental implants.



The doctors at the Alaska's Trusted Dental are focused on providing patients with the best quality dental work and are accepting new patients. To learn if implants are the best solution to your dental issues, contact Alaska's Trusted Dental to schedule a consultation.



About Alaska's Trusted Dental

With two locations in the Anchorage area, Alaska's Trusted Dental is able to care for patients in both the Midtown and South Anchorage areas. Dr. Max Swenson, Dr. Robert Morehead, and Dr. Frank Cavaness have decades of combined experience as dental professionals and are able to provide patients with the absolute highest level of care.



For more information about Alaska's Trusted Dental and the dental implants they offer for patients in the Anchorage area who are struggling with missing teeth, please visit www.AlaskasTrustedDental.com.