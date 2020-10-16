Albert Scott Promotes Kirk's Family of Natural Brand Soaps on Amazon.com

Inwood, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2020 --Today, Albert Scott (www.albertscott.com), the leader in Amazon e-commerce management, has announced an agreement to promote the Kirk's Family of Natural Brands (www.kirkssoap.com) personal care products on Amazon.com. Kirk's is one of America's oldest continuously operating soap brands and is among the pioneers in natural personal care.



Albert Scott's Listing Baby division (www.listingbaby.com) will enhance Kirk's product presentations within the Amazon catalog and will develop sophisticated and inviting brand stores for Kirk's Natural, The Grandpa Soap Company, and South of France Natural Body Care. They will manage cost-effective, targeted marketing campaigns, both on and off-Amazon to bring new buyers to Kirk's products.



"Kirk's and its sister brands are legends in the natural soap industry. Their products have been used in homes by generations of users. It is a fantastic opportunity for Albert Scott to assure that Kirk's products receive the presentation in the Amazon.com catalog that they have well-earned," says David Greenblatt, CEO of Albert Scott. "We have done so for many brands, and feel it as a privilege to work with such a celebrity of brands, like Kirk's."



"Since our pillar brand Kirk's Natural was introduced in 1839, we have focused on creating the best natural soap products with the daily lives of customers in mind," says Katherine Jarnigo, co-CEO of Kirk's. "Working with Albert Scott to promote our brands will elevate our listing of natural products available to our customers and will support our commitment to empowering the next generation of households."



About Albert Scott

Albert Scott, LLC, represents many of the world's leading brands on Amazon.com. Through its highly-developed infrastructure, Albert Scott provides listing, marketing, and retail services for brands. All the Albert Scott services are provided by a team of experienced Amazon professionals.



About Kirk's Family of Natural Brands

Founded 180 years ago, Kirk's Family of Natural Brands is one of America's oldest, continuously operated soap makers. Today, they proudly carry on the family's soap-making traditions with a growing portfolio of innovative body care products. Their family of brands has grown over the past 24 years and brings Kirk's Natural, The Grandpa Soap Company, and South of France Natural Body Care all under one roof. And with approximately 70 products ranging from bar soap, liquid soap, foaming hand wash, shampoo, conditioner, hand and body cream, body wash, and sugar polishes they're just getting started. They are Molly & Katherine Oliver: two sisters turned CEO-moms - with a vision driven by their desire to create high-quality natural products for both their own and their customers' growing families as well as their customers.



Contact:



David Katz

Albert Scott, LLC

917-671-8593

david.k@albertscott.com