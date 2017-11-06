Alberta Catastrophe Restorations Inc. Joins GUS Network

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development for GUS (www.gus.ca), is pleased to announce the successful partnership between GUS and Alberta Catastrophe Restorations Inc. (www.abcr.ca). Alberta Catastrophe Restorations (ACR) is the latest company in Alberta to join GUS' growing network of post-disaster restoration professionals as GUS continues their nationwide expansion.



Established in 2010, ACR is a full-service restoration provider serving the residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors in Lethbridge and surrounding areas. ACR offers emergency services for fire, smoke, water, wind, ice and hail damage, as well as mold remediation and general construction and rebuilding services. In their seven years of operation, ACR has provided restoration services after several significant disasters in the Lethbridge area, including a KFC fire that caused $1M in damages, a $600K condo fire, and a $400K house rebuild.



After 20 years as an insurance adjuster, ACR President Glenn Bright decided that a move to the restoration and general construction industry would be the natural next step in his career. Bright then spent the next 10+ years working across the U.S., building homes and assisting in post-disaster relief after catastrophes including Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina, the Storm of the Century, and a 19-month stint in North Carolina during two hurricanes. Bright then decided to move back to Alberta to start his own company, and soon afterward opened Alberta Catastrophe Restorations.



Glenn Bright comments, "We are thrilled to be a part of the GUS team! The GUS brand stands for integrity and commitment to customer service excellence, which are values that constitute the foundation of our business. We are excited to team up with the largest network of restoration professionals in Canada and believe that our partnership will be instrumental in taking our company to the next level."



Jonathan Christensen says, "Glenn and the ACR team have been fantastic to work with and are highly experienced and talented individuals. Their team is second-to-none for ensuring a high standard of quality, service, and professionalism for their clients, and we are proud to have them represent GUS as our newest location in Alberta."



About GUS

GUS is a full-service restoration provider that has delivered disaster relief to Canadians for over 25 years. Beginning from humble roots in Quebec City in 1991, GUS has expanded into a national company with locations across seven provinces and growing.



Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development

GUS Group Inc.

jonathan.christensen@gus.ca

http://www.gusfranchising.com

800-361-0911