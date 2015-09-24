Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --Last week Canada's leading IT channel news magazine hosted their annual Channel Elite awards dinner and networking event to recognize IT solution providers for their outstanding and innovative achievements.



XCEL Professional Services (http://www.xpsl.ca) was amongst the winners, winning the Bronze award for Best Small Business Solution of the year for their innovative Recovery 360 cloud hybrid business continuity solution. "This was our first time being nominated for an award by CDN. We are proud to be recognized amongst the many great companies that were eligible for this award," said President Rob Hay.



XCEL teamed with a valued partner to provide a complete recovery solution. This hybrid solution provides a local backup server appliance allowing for quick recovery and/or failover should systems be affected by a hardware failure or data corruption. The server appliance also manages the replication of data to the cloud where servers can virtually be turned on within minutes in the event of a disaster. "The costs had to be reasonable and the data needed to be hosted in Canada," said Raymond Archer. Today most of XCEL's clients are protected from the risk of data corruption or data loss from viruses, hardware failures, or loss of access to their office/building. "We call it Business Continuity in a Box, "continued Raymond Archer. The award was won because of the effective use of this solution during a power outage in Calgary last fall that lasted several days affecting thousands of business in Downtown Calgary.



On October 12, 2014 an underground fire left many parts of downtown Calgary without power or internet. As a result many businesses were unable to access their buildings, and were left without access to their data or email. Thanks to XCELs Recovery 360 solution, Storm Resources (Storm Resources Ltd.) were able to continue with their operations as Recovery 360 allowed users to work from home to access applications and server resources.



"During the floods of 2013, our client was severely impacted as heavy damage caused lengthy power outages and made access to much of downtown impossible. We realized that communication with staff and partners became cumbersome without email," said Raymond Archer, Manager of Client Services for XCEL. "An impending land sale at the end of the week added extra pressure as it had the potential to cost the company millions of dollars. We knew we had to find a better way to ensure business continuity. Spending thousands of dollars a month on highly available colocations is too expensive for fiscally responsible small companies. And burdening power users with sluggish performance by moving graphic intensive applications and data to the cloud was not an option."



For more information visit www.xpsl.ca.



Contact:

Raymond Arche

Manager of Client Services

rarcher@xpsl.ca

1-855-923-9253