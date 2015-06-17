Alberto Pinto Designed Luxury Knightsbridge Residence Collection Available at Auction July 14 to 15 2015

Bath, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2015 --Pro Auction Limited, one of Europe's leading specialist auctioneers and valuers within the hospitality, leisure and catering sector with sales conducted throughout the United Kingdom and Europe schedules a Knightsbridge-based sale for July 14 and 15 2015.



Pro Auction will be offering furniture and fixtures from the collection of a private residence in Knightsbridge, an exclusive residential and retail district in central London and home to many flagship stores and international fashion houses. The property was designed and furnished by noted international interior designer Alberto Pinto. For more than 40 years, Alberto Pinto Design has been a renowned name in shaping lifestyles and turning dreams into reality for their discerning international clientele.



Comprising more than 1200 lots, the sale of the Knightsbridge collection will feature a superb array of Continental furniture and decorations while showcasing exclusive furnishings, decorative and household items, lighting, textile products, silver and more – all from a myriad of French and Italian globally-renowned brands. Further, the collection, spectacular in its richness and diversity, is a tribute to Pinto's signature style, fusing the elegance and sophistication of an 18th-century-styled private residence with the contemporary luxuries expected from some of the world's leading suppliers.



The furniture of the collection, in a neoclassical style, has been described as luxurious and elegant, a "symmetrical and timeless reinterpretation of the classic concept" with influences from various cultures. The fabrics, meanwhile, boast luxurious yet non-ostentatious elements which include damask silk, brocade, linen and velvet.



Also being offered for auction will be pieces from haute interior designers such as Barovier & Toso, Laudarte, Valderamobili, Baccarat, Christofle and Baldi Home Jewels, in addition to others that have contributed to the lavish furnishing of the property. The bespoke furniture, interiors, collectable pieces and luxury accessories to be showcased in the stunning 40-room private residence are of the very finest Italian and French design and craftsmanship, further cementing Pinto's international reputation for creating some of the most revered period piece furnishings and accessories.



"Every piece in the Knightsbridge auction is unique and has been maintained to the highest specifications," says Pro Auction Limited director Mark Flynn. "We are confident this sale will awaken the bidders' tastes, with available lots that simply cannot be purchased on the 'high street,' while simultaneously furthering Pro Auction's impeccable reputation in the luxury/boutique hotel sector."



Pro Auction are specialist auctioneers of hotel furniture, with recent London sales at luxury hotels such as The Howard, The Hemple and most recently The Lanesborough.



The Pro Auction Limited Knightsbridge auction will take place at The Brompton Room, Millennium Knightsbridge, 17 Sloane Street in Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 9NU, commencing at 10 am on July 14 and 15. Online bidding will also be available via a live webcast. Virtual tours, images and catalogues are available by calling +44 (0)1761 414000 or via download from http://www.proauction.com



About Pro Auction Limited

Pro Auction Limited, one of Europe's leading specialist auctioneers and valuers within the hospitality, leisure and catering sector



Media Contact Details:

Mark Flynn

Pro Auction Limited

Unit 5, Midsomer Enterprise Park

Bath.BA3 2BB

Telephone: (+44) 01761 414000

Facsimile: (+44) 0845 280 2492

Email: info@proauction.ltd.uk



Photos and Media Pack: High-res images available on request.