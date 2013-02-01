Alcatel Lucent SA & Dell Inc. Trend Analysis Report: (NYSE: ALU), (NASDAQ: DELL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2013 --Alcatel Lucent SA (NYSE: ALU) stock is at $1.74, up 4.70 percent from its previous close of $1.66. The stock shows bullish trend as it made the up move with trading volume of 9.796 million shares Its bullish trend is further confirmed by its MACD chart and the stock is also trading higher than its 6 days EMA of $1.69. The stock may go as high as $1.89 in its coming trading sessions. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $1.93 level.



Alcatel Lucent is a networking and telecommunication solutions company. It is based out of Paris in France.



Dell Inc. (NASDAQ: DELL) opened at $14.00 and oscillated in the range of $13.59 and $14.17 in the latest trading session. It is currently at $13.76, up 3.89 percent from its previous close of $13.24. Dell Inc. shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $13.84. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $13.95. On the downside, it may slip to $13.64. Dell Inc. is up on the news of its potential buyout.



The company is said to be in talks with Silver Lake Partners for taking the company private. The deal may be announced by the start of the next week.



