Alchemi Labs Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Start Manufacturing Alchemi Sun Hats

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2015 --All outdoor enthusiasts spend a lot of time outside braving the intense heat of the sun. However, exposure to the sun's heat during the summer can cause a wide range of heat-related physical inconveniences such as cramps, rashes, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Ordinary sun hats do provide some respite, but it is important to note that these hats absorb the sun's radiant heat.



Alchemi Labs believes that they have created a solution to this problem with their new creation Alchemi Sun Hats. Utilizing a radiant barrier, these hats are capable of reflecting up to 80% of the heat waves from the sun instead of absorbing it. Alchemi Labs has created a state-of-the-art production technique where the radiant barrier material is laminated to a soft and thin polyester fabric. This technique ensures functionality as well as comfort for the users.



The radiant barrier technology is nothing new and has been used extensively in the space industry. In order to protect the astronauts from extreme heat, spacecrafts and space suits utilize different types of radiant barriers. Alchemi Sun Hats ensure maximum heat reflective performance by exposing the radiant barrier material directly to the sun's heat waves. A wide nylon mesh has also been used to protect the radiant barrier from damage.



In addition to the radiant barriers, Alchemi Labs has also used specially designed moisture wicking sweatbands in their sun hats. In combination with an advanced ventilation technique, these sweatbands keep users cooler and more comfortable. The sweatbands pull the moisture away from the users' skin and ensure their evaporation into the atmosphere. Hats remain cooler inside because of the airflow.



Alchemi Labs is currently in the process of field testing the hats in some of the hottest regions of the planet. Their goal is to start manufacturing the product in September. Andy Birutis has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to start manufacturing Alchemi Sun Hats. This project will only be funded if at least $39,000 is pledged by September 15, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign and back the project, please visit http://kck.st/1g6LBya



You can also visit Alchemi Labs on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AlchemiLabs



About Alchemi Labs

Alchemi Labs is a start-up company committed to the creation of innovative, high performance products for outdoor enthusiasts. They are all about making products that people will love utilizing science, technology, and perhaps a little magic. The founders of Alchemi Labs are all highly experienced and passionate consumer products professionals.