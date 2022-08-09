Alchemize Fightwear Offers MMA Gear Created by Women for Women

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2022 --Maya Nazareth, the founder of Alchemize Fightwear, could not find the Jiu Jitsu training gear she desired. She observed that the majority of the women she trained with had the same issue. After being disappointed with the lack of options, poor fit, and ultra-feminine designs, she set out to empower every woman to feel fierce by providing them with high-performance fightwear, which has since evolved into a community of over 20,000 women.



Alchemize Fightwear is an apparel brand for women's BJJ and grappling gear. They offer a variety of women's BJJ rashguards, spats, compression, gis, and accessories. Their mission is to support powerful women in BJJ with high quality grappling gear, as well as to promote and strengthen the women's BJJ community. In addition to fostering a community through Women's BJJ, Alchemize seeks to tap out gender violence by donating a portion of every sale towards women's safety initiatives. They also partner every year with a number of women's trauma recovery and prevention programs.



Women's wrestling is the fastest-growing sport at the high school and collegiate levels in the United States today. Due to the increasing popularity of mixed martial arts as a fitness program and the associated increase in participation rates, the MMA gear industry has experienced tremendous development in recent years and is projected to triple by 2028, reaching over $1 billion. Alchemize Fightwear is striving to capitalize on the impressive growth by investing in women, which not only promotes the necessary structural change for sustainable economic success, but equips women with the tools and resources needed to make empowered decisions.



About Alchemize Fightwear

Alchemize Fightwear is your one stop shop for all your women's grappling, women's wrestling, women's brazilian jiu jitsu, and women's fightwear needs. All of our grappling gear is thoughtfully designed for the female body. We donate a portion of every sale to women's self defense and trauma recovery initiatives. To learn more or to view our collection for high-quality apparel, please visit us online at www.alchemizefightwear.com.