Alchemy Global Announces Partnership with New York Jets Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall

Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --Alchemy Global Holdings, LLC ("Alchemy") has been engaged to provide advisory services for Fit Speed, PROJECT 375 and other business opportunities Marshall is engaged in and will add to his current portfolio.



Fit Speed is a premier sports performance-­-training center located in Weston, Florida, Naperville, IL and Northbrook, IL. Alchemy will be overseeing current operations along with assisting Fit Speed in building their current business model as they look to expand locations, services and athlete involvement.



PROJECT 375 is a nonprofit organization, founded by Brandon and Michi Marshall dedicated to eradicating the stigma surrounding mental illness and disorders. Alchemy will provide organizational, management and Board of Director support and assist PROJECT 375 in developing partnerships focused on brand engagement and revenue that support PROJECT 375 programming and initiatives.



Alchemy will also serve as an advisor to Marshall on his business portfolio and future investments in emerging health & wellness opportunities. "Alchemy's operating experience and industry relationships make them a perfect partner in my desire to be surrounded by a great team concentrated on my activities off the football field while I remain focused on performing at a top level on the field," said Brandon Marshall. "Alchemy's resources, knowledge and operational expertise are exactly what I need to continue to build my outside business ventures."



"Brandon's success on the football field is well documented and has given him opportunities to engage in the business world and launch an amazing foundation," said Alchemy Global CEO Andy Brusman. "Brandon is a remarkable individual who has tremendous passion and vision toward his various activities away from football. We are humbled and honored that he would add us to his team."



To learn more about Alchemy Global Holdings, LLC, please contact Andy Brusman at abrusman@alchemyglobal.com or call +1 (843) 654-9365.



To learn more about Fit Speed, please contact Darcy Johnson at djohnson@fit-­speed.com (mailto:djohnson@fit-speed.com) or call +1 (312) 852-5464.



To learn more about PROJECT 375 please contact Jennifer Pool at j.pool@project375.org or call +1 (646) 761­-7266.



About Alchemy Global Holdings, LLC

Alchemy, headquartered in Charleston, SC with offices in London, Los Angeles and Baltimore, MD, is the first dedicated sports, media and entertainment investment banking and advisory firm operating under Title II of the Jobs Act. Backed by investors that include Greg Norman, Jim Courier and Boris Becker, the firm works with emerging growth companies in verticals such as consumer products, services, content creation, media, intellectual property, wellness and technology, helping them raise capital and assist with the implementation of their growth plan. The company's management team has significant operating experience and expertise in building and growing businesses around the world. They leverage this expertise in developing product differentiation, diversified customer bases, strong management and financial performance for its clients.



About Fit Speed

Fit Speed Athletic Performance was opened in 2011 by Matt Gates and Brandon Marshall after working together since 2005. With locations in Weston, FL (Ft. Lauderdale), Naperville, IL & Northbrook, IL (Chicago) Fit Speed has become a true performance facility built and designed for the elite athlete and viewed as one of the most elite, exclusive training facilities in the United States. Fit Speed has evolved to cater to a limited number of youth and high school athletes. Keeping athlete acceptance level low to ensure results from every single athlete that walks through our doors fits the desire to eliminate the cattle call gym atmosphere looking to be a "one size fits all." We have a different approach...we are about ACTUALLY GETTING THE ATHLETE BETTER!



About Project 375

Everything changed in 2011 when he was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder. While Brandon Marshall triumphed under the stadium lights as one of the best wide receivers in professional football, his personal life was in turmoil. For years he struggled with the emotional instability that had crept its way into his life most importantly his relationships and his career. New York Jets All-­-Pro, Brandon Marshall was ready to face a different type of opponent.



For Michi Marshall who is certified in Behavioral Forensics and Behavioral Profiling and also holds a B.A in Psychology and a B.S in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Florida- the diagnosis was transformative.



As he put the pieces of his life back together, he and his wife Michi, took an oath to help others suffering from a mental illness or disorder. Together they co-founded PROJECT 375, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating the stigma surrounding mental illness and disorders.



The Marshall's believe eradicating the stigma makes treatment possible - even for an individual playing arguably one of the toughest and most physical sports on the planet.



