Alchemy Security Elevates Cyber Security Continuous Monitoring Market

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Alchemy Security, a recognized leader for SIEM specialty expertise in deployment and ongoing operations, is pleased to announce the company's next generation of continuous monitoring solutions that provides Managed SIEM and MSSP customers the ability to reduce their audit and compliance costs while proactively enabling audit readiness for rigorous security standards such as PCI, HIPAA, NIST, and DFARs.



"With the adoption of Splunk as the company's go-forward technology platform of choice, Alchemy Security is able to integrate our curated security monitoring content, seamless workflow automation, hunt team capabilities and industry innovating compliance reporting into a single platform that enables our customers to rapidly achieve a mature continuous security monitoring and compliance posture in a cost-leveraged way," says Joe Bonnell, Founder & CEO. "Splunk solves the classic big-data problem by providing the underlying framework and next-generation tools that our analytics-minded customers and demanding team requires," he added.



Continuous security monitoring, long considered to be the "deep end of the pool" within cyber security, provides organizations the best chance of preventing manageable IT security events from becoming tomorrow's headline.



Customer benefits of Alchemy Security's Managed Splunk solutions include:



- Continuous security monitoring conducted by seasoned intrusion analysts within our 24x7x365 Cyber Security Defense Center



- Splunk platform management and ongoing use case development performed by certified Splunk engineers



- Flexible deployments include customer premise, colocation, hosting, & cloud service providers Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure



- Rapid monitoring maturation built upon years of SOC Consulting, process & procedures development, and SIEM expertise



- Time saving PCI, HIPAA, NIST, and DFARs compliance reporting that equally benefits the assessed and assessors alike



- Network analysis reporting depicting flows through compliance and security zones



- Configuration monitoring and reporting of critical IT infrastructure capturing attribution and change details



- Value added professional services including a variety of assessment and remediation services



- Audit response support



About Alchemy Security

Alchemy Security, LLC provides strategic and enduring cyber security solutions for compliance, security intelligence, and business imperative initiatives. A holistic and cost effective approach to IT asset protection delivers the right balance of support, service and consultation to global retail, banking, technology, and health care organizations.



For more information on how Alchemy Security can help secure your organization, email us at sales@alchemysecurity.com or visit us at http://www.alchemysecurity.com. Alchemy Security is a Splunk Value Added Reseller and Professional Services partner.