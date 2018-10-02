Alchemy Security Expands Cloud Security Portfolio with Alchemy Defense Cloud

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2018 --Alchemy Security, a recognized leader for SIEM specialty expertise in deployment and ongoing operations, today announced their expanded cloud security portfolio offering with the Alchemy Defense Cloud. Leveraging Splunk Enterprise, the holistic services portfolio speeds time to value, enhances resiliency, and accelerates Security Operations maturity.



Utilizing a leveraged cost model, Alchemy Security will plan, build and maintain a fully managed Splunk environment that allows our clients to more effectively focus on core business imperatives, and leave the heavy lifting to our experts. Capitalizing on the benefits of agile compute, disk resiliency, and cost-effective long-term storage, Alchemy Defense Cloud lowers the on-boarding time of new Splunk clients from several weeks to just a few days. Client machine data is indexed and fully searchable enabling the same powerful search features of an on-premise Splunk deployment. Leveraging Alchemy Defense Cloud, clients have access to the rich set of features including popular Splunk applications, advanced reporting, role-based access controls, and other functions native to Splunk Enterprise.



Clients can point their log sources to the Alchemy Defense Cloud from a variety of computing environments such as corporate locations, on-premises, colocation, and cloud service providers such as AWS, Azure, Google, and Oracle Cloud to quickly and securely start achieving the benefits of Splunk Enterprise. Information is securely transmitted via TLS encryption, with optional redundancy and storage locations using availability zones and index clustering.



"More than ever, our clients are challenged with addressing an array of security and compliance management requirements. As clients continue to adopt cloud computing, they want to bake in basic security and compliance controls. Features such as continuous systems monitoring and vulnerability management are core requirements of their cloud security strategy," says Joe Bonnell, Founder & CEO. "The Alchemy Defense Cloud is extremely well positioned to extend situational awareness of IT environments, enhance and support compliance management, and improve cyber security readiness across the enterprise. When combined with Alchemy's 24x7 continuous security monitoring capabilities and related managed security services, our clients are able to effectively and efficiently solve an ever-expanding list of security and compliance challenges that they must address," he added.



About Alchemy Security

Alchemy Security provides robust situational and operational awareness for compliance and security. A holistic and cost-effective approach to IT asset protection delivers the right balance of support, service and consultation to global retail, banking, technology, and health care organizations. For more information on how Alchemy Security can help secure your organization, email to sales@alchemysecurity.com or visit us at http://www.alchemysecurity.com. Alchemy Security is a Splunk Value Added Reseller and Professional Services partner.