Alcoe Partners with Content Marketing Firm BizIQ

Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2018 --Alcoe, a locally owned and operated company with more than five decades of experience selling recreational equipment, is joining forces with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based content marketing firm.



By partnering with BizIQ, Alcoe will increase its online presence and improve its search engine rankings. Additionally, BizIQ will help the company create engaging online content designed to deepen its existing client relationships.



BizIQ uses search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to expand the online footprints of its clients. It also creates high-quality, useful online content that companies can use to build rapport with their customers. The company uses blog posts, website content and social media as part of a holistic content strategy. BizIQ partners with companies across the nation to help them develop a more meaningful and significant internet footprint.



"We're very excited to be working with BizIQ," said Steven Lee, owner of Alcoe. "As a locally owned and family operated business, we're always looking for ways to provide our customers with better service. We can't wait to begin forging more meaningful connections with our clients, thanks to the help of BizIQ."



About Alcoe

Founded in 1959, Alcoe has been the premier hot tub store in Lubbock, TX for nearly six decades. The company specializes in sales of spas, saunas, gazebos, tanning equipment, patio furniture and more.



Alcoe maintains an extensive showroom, where it displays its high-quality products and inventory. The company also offers installation and maintenance services for hot tubs, saunas, grills and more. Alcoe is a one-stop shop, meeting all of its customers' patio and recreational equipment needs.



